Artists Send Support After Attack At Ariana Grande Concert

May 23, 2017 10:03 AM
MANCHESTER, UK (Radio.com) – Manchester police have confirmed 19 dead and at least 50 injured after an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England earlier this evening (May 22).

Police officers relocate floral tributes in St Ann’s Square in Manchester (credit: STANSALL/AFP/Getty Images)

According to CBS News, the concert had just concluded when attendees heard a boom. What caused the explosion is unknown at the moment.

Artists took to social media to offer their prayers and support. Ariana herself posted a message this evening.

