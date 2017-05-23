Artists Send Support After Attack At Ariana Grande Concert

MANCHESTER, UK (Radio.com) – Manchester police have confirmed 19 dead and at least 50 injured after an explosion at the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena in England earlier this evening (May 22).

According to CBS News, the concert had just concluded when attendees heard a boom. What caused the explosion is unknown at the moment.

Artists took to social media to offer their prayers and support. Ariana herself posted a message this evening.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

Praying for everyone at @ArianaGrande's show — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 22, 2017

No words can describe how I feel about what happened in Manchester. I don't wanna believe that the world we live in could be so cruel. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K. Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) May 23, 2017

💔 — Imagine Dragons (@Imaginedragons) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers are with the people of Manchester, any one affected, @ArianaGrande and the entire crew. Heartbreaking — P!nk (@Pink) May 23, 2017

Just hearing about the explosions at the Arianna concert.. Praying for everybody!! Sick.. — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 22, 2017

Hearing mixed things about what happened in Manchester but praying for everyone involved — THE CHAINSMOKERS (@TheChainsmokers) May 22, 2017

Hearing mixed things but hoping deeply the blast was an accident and not intentional. Music is a safe place. — h (@halsey) May 22, 2017

💔 Manchester — hayley from Paramore (@yelyahwilliams) May 22, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

Sending love to those affected in Manchester. — Ellie Goulding (@elliegoulding) May 22, 2017

Terrifying to hear about everything in the U.K. at the Ariana concert… prayers to everyone there… — ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) May 22, 2017

Manchester I am praying for you. God bless you and take care of each other now. Wonderful, wonderful people.My heart goes out to you all. — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) May 22, 2017

Sending my unending thoughts, concern, love and hope to those in Manchester. — John Mayer (@JohnMayer) May 23, 2017

oh god…….my heart is breaking hearing about this tragedy that happened at Manchester arena tonight… — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Just hearing about what's happened in Manchester… cannot fucking believe it. Our hearts are with everyone there right now. So horrifying — X AMBASSADORS (@XAmbassadors) May 23, 2017

Sending all our love to Manchester today. The news has left us speechless and heartbroken❤️❤️❤️ — HAIM (@HAIMtheband) May 23, 2017

Sending thoughts and prayers to everyone in Manchester. — Mark Hoppus (@markhoppus) May 23, 2017

Unbelievable news about Manchester tonight. Absolutely horrific. Sending so much love. — BASTILLE (@bastilledan) May 23, 2017

every musician feels sick & responsible tonight—shows should be safe for you. truly a worst nightmare. sending love to manchester & ari — Lorde (@lorde) May 23, 2017

Thinking about all the victims at the Manchester concert attack. On a flight and heard about it just now. Praying for the families — Charles Kelley (@charleskelleyla) May 23, 2017

In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017

Manchester stands together. — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 23, 2017

Terrible, tragic night. Sending love and thoughts to all Families affected and to our emergency services who were so quick & brave. X — Liam Fray (@What_Liam_Said) May 23, 2017

Sad, sad news from Manchester. Praying for all the victims and families involved. — Gary Barlow (@GaryBarlow) May 23, 2017

Thoughts are with everyone affected by the awful events at Manchester Arena. An attack on beautiful people who love music. Heartbreaking — Tim Burgess (@Tim_Burgess) May 23, 2017

Absolutely heartbroken for #Manchester. Devastating news. My love, thoughts & prayers go out to all. — kylie minogue (@kylieminogue) May 23, 2017

Terrible news from Manchester. My thoughts are with everyone affected at the Arena and those trying to find loved ones in the city. — Billy Bragg (@billybragg) May 23, 2017

Mate, that is fucking horrible what happened in Manchester. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives. 👎🏾No — Idris Elba (@idriselba) May 23, 2017

Not trying to #ThoughtsAndPrayers up a self serving tweet. But that #Manchester explosion man…man. The hell is goin on in this world. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) May 22, 2017

No one should go to a concert and never come home 💔 — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) May 22, 2017

How devastating a night of enjoyment & this happens. #Prayers to the families and all who are affected by this.🙏🏼 #Manchester #arianagrande — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) May 23, 2017

Thoughts are with the people of #Manchester today. The victims, the injured, their families, and the emergency services ❤️#manchesterarena — Keeley Hawes (@Misskeeleyhawes) May 23, 2017

I can't beleive what I'm hearing. My thoughts are with you, Manchester. Stay safe and look out for eachother 😔🌹❤️ — astrid s (@astridsofficial) May 22, 2017

Manchester 💔 Awful news. Thanks for the concern, I am here but nowhere near the incident Please stay safe if you are in the city centre — Daley (@DALEYmusic) May 23, 2017

Manchester, I love you & my heart is with you, @arianagrande & all at @ManchesterArena tonight. pic.twitter.com/lopXs8H39n — Ryan Adams (@TheRyanAdams) May 23, 2017

