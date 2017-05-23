Latest Forecast: High Pressure Allows Colorado To Dry Out, Brings Warmer Weather

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will stay cool around Denver and all along the Front Range. It will also become breezy during the afternoon and evening with northerly winds gusting to around 30 mph. But something we won’t see on Tuesday is rain which is a welcomed break! It has rained in Denver six of the last seven days which is an unusually long steak even in May.

Meanwhile temperatures will be stuck in the lower 60s Tuesday afternoon which is about 15 degrees below normal for the final week of May. Then it turns significantly warmer Wednesday with highs near 80 degrees around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins under almost crystal clear skies.

In the mountains, plan on a 10% chance for flurries on Tuesday with highs in the 40s and 50s.

Another cold front will approach Colorado on Thursday and will bring an end to the sunny and warm weather. A 40% chance for showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening on Thursday and Friday. Then rain chances will drop to around 20-30% for Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day on Monday. In addition temperatures will stay 10-15 degrees below normal for Memorial Weekend.

