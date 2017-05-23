Woman Asks Guy Friends To Be Bridesmaids And They Rise To The Challenge

ITAJUBA, Brazil (CBS4) – Rebeca Abrantes didn’t have any female friends, but that wasn’t about to stop her from having bridesmaids at her wedding.
The 24-year-old from Itajubá, Brazil, enlisted five of her closest male friends to take on the roles instead.
The group even posed for girly wedding prep photos.
Sinohara, a computer engineering student, said she felt a little sad looking at photos of other women getting ready with their female BFFs on their wedding day.
But thankfully, when she told her friends how she was feeling they were more than happy to become her bridesmaids.