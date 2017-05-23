Graffiti In Boulder: ‘Welcome To The Civil War’

May 23, 2017 4:39 PM
Filed Under: Boulder Graffiti, Chris Zachariasse, Downtown Boulder Partnership, Pearl Street Mall

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Anarchist graffiti is popping up all over Boulder.

The Downtown Boulder Partnership says 30 buildings have been hit in the past few weeks. Many of the buildings were along the Pearl Street Mall.

boulder graffiti 8 credit boulder daily camera Graffiti In Boulder: Welcome To The Civil War

(credit: Boulder Daily Camera)

In one of the cases someone spray painted “Welcome to the Civil War.”

According to police, it’s been tough trying to track the taggers down. They’ve apparently spray-painted nearby surveillance cameras before committing the crimes.

boulder graffiti 5 credit boulder daily camera Graffiti In Boulder: Welcome To The Civil War

(credit: Boulder Daily Camera)

boulder graffiti 3 credit boulder daily camera Graffiti In Boulder: Welcome To The Civil War

(credit: Boulder Daily Camera)

boulder graffiti 2 credit boulder daily camera Graffiti In Boulder: Welcome To The Civil War

(credit: Boulder Daily Camera)

“The few opportunities for video the taggers climbed above the cameras and spray-painted over the lenses. Police are currently looking for additional cameras that may have an angle,” said Chris Zachariasse, Downtown Boulder Partnership Operations Manager.

