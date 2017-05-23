Graffiti In Boulder: ‘Welcome To The Civil War’

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Anarchist graffiti is popping up all over Boulder.
The Downtown Boulder Partnership says 30 buildings have been hit in the past few weeks. Many of the buildings were along the Pearl Street Mall.
In one of the cases someone spray painted “Welcome to the Civil War.”
According to police, it’s been tough trying to track the taggers down. They’ve apparently spray-painted nearby surveillance cameras before committing the crimes.
“The few opportunities for video the taggers climbed above the cameras and spray-painted over the lenses. Police are currently looking for additional cameras that may have an angle,” said Chris Zachariasse, Downtown Boulder Partnership Operations Manager.