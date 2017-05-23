Apparently Bears Like Doughnuts Just As Much As Cops

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Bears apparently love their morning doughnuts.

According to Steamboat Today, a bear caught a whiff of doughnuts from a doughnut delivery drivers’ vehicle and was determined to get some of the tasty treats.

Todd and Kim Robertson found that the bear tore off their vehicle’s rear bumper.

“It always reeks of doughnuts in there,” Kim Robertson told Steamboat Today.

A paw print was left by the suspect, leaving the Robertsons sure of the identity of the culprit.

Steamboat Today reports the Robertsons own Moose Watch Café in downtown Steamboat and use the vehicle to make doughnut deliveries.

Todd Robertson said no doughnuts were in the vehicle but the residual smell of doughnuts can remain.

The Steamboat Today said police were having some fun with the incident saying they could “smell the doughnuts just by standing outside the damaged vehicle.”

“I guess if anyone is an expert about this, it’s us,” an officer said.