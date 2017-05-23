Police Investigate Death Of ‘Well-Known Transient’

May 23, 2017 10:19 AM
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are investigating a homicide that left one man dead in Capitol Hill early Tuesday morning.

Officers rushed to the corner of 11th and Broadway about 12:50 a.m. Tuesday. The man, described as a well-known transient in the neighborhood, was rushed to the hospital. He died a short time later.

The victim has not been identified.

Witnessed told police that a fight broke out at the gas station located at 10th and Broadway and then moved to 11th and Broadway near Torchy’s Tacos.

Officers hope a nearby HALO camera will help provide clues as to what happened.

Investigators have not released any suspect information but have detained some people for questioning.

