CU Board Of Regents Discusses Future Of MacIntyre’s Contract

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The CU Board of Regents met behind closed doors to discuss how football staff and administrators handled allegations of domestic violence last year.

Coach Joe Tumpkin’s ex-girlfriend accused him of hitting and choking her last year. Despite reports that the University of Colorado knew about the allegations, he was promoted to coach a bowl game.

Tumpkin was also a candidate to replace defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt on a full-time basis until the school learned on Jan. 6 that a judge had issued a temporary restraining order against Tumpkin. He was suspended at that time and resigned under pressure on Jan. 27.

Tumpkn’s ex-girlfriend says weeks before the game, she told CU Buffs head coach Mike MacIntyre that Tumpkin had beaten her more than 100 times.

As part of its review, MacIntyre, CU Buffs athletic director Rick George and Chancellor Phil Distefano have all appeared before the board.

“Each of these three have had distinguished careers at the university, even though a couple of them, it’s been a short time. So certainly we treat them like we’d want any employee to be treated,” said one CU Board of Regents member.

MacIntyre’s proposed multi-million dollar contract extension remains on hold as university leaders and the regents decide what to do next.

The next meeting for the board is mid-June. They could have a decision at that time and vote on whether to extend MacIntyre’s contract.