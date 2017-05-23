New Stores Coming To Cherry Creek Mall

DENVER (CBS4)– Shoppers at the Cherry Creek Mall will soon have more places to ponder purchases. Five stores will move into the shopping center in Cherry Creek.

Those stores include Peloton, the only location in Colorado, Shinola, Altar’d State, Odd Molly and A Pea in the Pod.

The mall has been subject to scrutiny since it installed paid parking in January 2017.

Peloton is the first store in Colorado that lets customers test ride and learn more about the Peloton bike. The bike is an indoor cycling bike that allows riders to take live and on-demand studio cycling classes from home.

Altar’d State is a women’s fashion brand that includes accessories and home decor.

A Pea in the Pod is a maternity store.

Odd Molly is a Swedish-based fashion brand. It’s the first location in Denver and the fourth in Colorado.

Shinola just opened and is a Detroit-based design brand.