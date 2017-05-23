Juvenile In Custody After Shooting Injures 2

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A juvenile is in custody after two people were shot and injured in Castle Rock on Monday night.
The incident happened at a home on the 200 block of Ash Street. Police say the two victims actually came up to them after at the crime scene at 9 p.m.
Both victims are males and they are now in the hospital.
Officers said they think the three people involved knew each other. At one point overnight, police thought there might be more than one suspect.
“It was in no way a random act of violence. The (suspects) were known to them,” Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley told CBS4.
Police aren’t releasing the name of the juvenile.