Juvenile In Custody After Shooting Injures 2

May 23, 2017 8:50 AM
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4) – A juvenile is in custody after two people were shot and injured in Castle Rock on Monday night.

shooting 21 Juvenile In Custody After Shooting Injures 2

(credit: CBS)

The incident happened at a home on the 200 block of Ash Street. Police say the two victims actually came up to them after at the crime scene at 9 p.m.

shooting 11 Juvenile In Custody After Shooting Injures 2

(credit: CBS)

Both victims are males and they are now in the hospital.

Officers said they think the three people involved knew each other. At one point overnight, police thought there might be more than one suspect.

“It was in no way a random act of violence. The (suspects) were known to them,” Castle Rock Police Chief Jack Cauley told CBS4.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the juvenile.

