CU Campus Asks For Exemption From Soda Tax

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder is getting closer to rolling out its tax on sugary drinks, but there is one segment of the population that could be immune– the University of Colorado campus.
The city council voted last week to spare the CU Boulder campus from the tax, which had requested more time to adapt to the tax.
The city council agreed to the one-year exemption to the tax for the campus but it must pass a second reading before it takes effect.
The tax goes into effect for the rest of the city on July 1.
According to Boulder County Public Health, kids who drink one sugary drink per day have a 55 percent higher risk of obesity, a 33 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease, and a 25 percent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.