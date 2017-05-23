CU Campus Asks For Exemption From Soda Tax

May 23, 2017 4:52 PM
Filed Under: Boulder, Soda Tax

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– The City of Boulder is getting closer to rolling out its tax on sugary drinks, but there is one segment of the population that could be immune– the University of Colorado campus.

The city council voted last week to spare the CU Boulder campus from the tax, which had requested more time to adapt to the tax.

(File photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(File photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The city council agreed to the one-year exemption to the tax for the campus but it must pass a second reading before it takes effect.

The tax goes into effect for the rest of the city on July 1.

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(credit: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

According to Boulder County Public Health, kids who drink one sugary drink per day have a 55 percent higher risk of obesity, a 33 percent higher risk of dying from heart disease, and a 25 percent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
BIKE MS
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch