Bobby G Awards Spotlight Best In High School Theater

The 2017 Bobby G Awards Ceremony will be held on Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Ellie Caulkins Opera House in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. Get tickets and more information at denvercenter.org.

DENVER (CBS4) – This is the pinnacle of the year in Colorado high school theater. The Bobby G Awards, named after Denver impresario Robert Garner, send judges to participating high schools around the state to evaluate high school musical productions on performance, sets, costumes and more.

“Student don’t know what it’s like to put on a big show, what it’s like to work together as an ensemble. But being able to see professionals do their real work, and this isn’t just a fun after-school activity, this really could be something in the future,” said Megan Gilman with North High School’s drama department.

The event gives students the chance to see the competition, raise the bar, and give themselves new goals to attain in potential careers.

—–

“I think it’s just really important any time an opportunity like that pops up to get our kids in front of professionals, especially in the arts, to just really instill where they can go,” said Edwina Lucero with Strive School drama department.

The two lead performance winners then go on to the Jimmy Awards, which includes training and competition on Broadway in New York City.

This year’s Bobby G Awards are hosted by Critic-at-Large Greg Moody.