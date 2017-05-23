Best Memorial Day Events In Denver

By Alaina Brandenburger

Memorial Day signals the official start to summer, and the beginning of weekends packed full of fun activities. There will be a myriad of events to enjoy all over the metro area. Many people like to spend the weekend with friends and family remembering loved ones who’ve served. If your planning on staying in the city this weekend, head over to one of the following events. Pay tribute to fallen service men and women with friends, family and more.

Veterans Memorial Day Tribute

POF Hall

1340 Sherman St.

Denver, CO 80203

(303) 662-1110

www.eventbrite.com

Date: May 27, 2017 at 10 a.m.

The 18th annual Veterans Memorial Day tribute allows Colorado residents to pay tribute to fallen soldiers from the state of Colorado. Attendees will see a Color Guard presentation and tributes to fallen men and women with personal stories from friends and family, biographical tributes and more. This poignant ceremony offers the chance to learn the personal stories of some of those who’ve sacrificed while protecting our country. The free event also features patriotic musical performances.

Colorado Remembers





756 Telluride St.

Aurora, CO 80011

(303) 832-4676

Date: May 27, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Date: May 27, 2017 at 11 a.m.

Kicking off with a military ceremony, Colorado Remembers is a special event to remember and celebrate thousands of Coloradans who’ve been wounded or killed in action, as well as those who are still missing. Following the ceremony is a free concert by Denver Brass. the USAF Color Guard and Celtic Colorado Pipes and drums. This year’s ceremony is set against the backdrop of the Colorado Freedom Memorial in Springhill park.

Denver Day of Rock



Denver, CO 80202

(303) 605-2885

Date: May 27, 2017

Date: May 27, 2017

On Saturday, May, 27, the 16th Street Mall will be transformed into the ultimate block party. With 25 bands playing at various times of the day, you are sure to be entertained. The event also features various booths and vendors, and guests can purchase a passbook that features various coupons and deals to vendors in the area. Denver Day of Rock is free, but VIP Lounge tickets can be purchased for $250, which gives you access to five VIP lounges at which you can kick back and enjoy the show with catering and an open bar. The event benefits Amp the Cause, which supports various charities for children.

The LIFE Presented by Notorious Lifestyle

City Hall

1144 Broadway

Denver, CO 80203

Date: May 27, 2017 at 12 p.m.

The LIFE is not your average fashion show. Presented by Aurora-based retailer Notorious Lifestyle, this show will feature the best upcoming street style for the summer. Along with the runway show, the LIFE will also feature barber battles, DJ battles, sneaker displays and much more. Following the fashion event, VIP guests can extend the good times with admission into an after party. Tickets range from $30 – $100 and can be purchased here

Denver Arts Festival

Conservatory Green



Denver, CO 80238

(303) 330-8237

Date: May 27 and May 28, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Date: May 27 and May 28, 2017 at 10 a.m.

Head over to Stapleton for the 19th Annual Denver Arts Festival. This year’s event features over 100 local artists, craftspeople and other vendors. Guests can peruse works of fine art to find one-of-a-kind pieces. The Denver Arts Festival is also a fun and convenient way to familiarize yourself with the works of artists all over the area. It is a free event, and its location near Northfield Stapleton in the Conservatory Green neighborhood is easily accessible. The festival starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

