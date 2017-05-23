Animal Adventure Park Gives ‘Glimpse Of The Park From Above’

HARPURSVILLE, N.Y. (CBS4) – The Animal Adventure Park gave fans a whole new look at the park – one from above.
They posted a video to YouTube, as well as Facebook, showing the park from above.
The video not only highlights the beautiful grounds, but all of the expansion work being done there.
The park gained international fame with April the giraffe, as millions watched and waited for her to give birth on a live stream.
Park owner Jordan Patch thanked CBS Denver fans for helping make the live feed go viral.
April gave birth to Tajiri, a boy whose name means Hope or Confidence in Swahili, on April 15.
While the camera no longer streams around the clock, they do continue to do special live streams every Tuesday afternoon.