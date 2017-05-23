Watch: Baldwin Teaches 3-Year-Old Daughter To Impersonate Trump

May 23, 2017 1:11 PM
NEW YORK (CBS4) – Alec Baldwin’s wife shared a video of the actor teaching their 3-year-old daughter to impersonate President Donald Trump.

Baldwin has portrayed the president several times on “Saturday Night Live” this season, helping bring the show some of its best ratings in years.

It's Saturday! Season finale of @nbcsnl …sound up 🙈

A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on

In the video, Hilaria can be heard asking her daughter Carmen what day daddy plays Donald Trump?

“Saturday,” she says.

“And we go like this with our hands,” Baldwin says as he and Carmen raise their hands. “And we say, ‘Saturday, Saturday, Saturday, OK everybody, it’s Saturday.”

Baldwin ends laughing, hugging his daughter.

So far the video been viewed more than a quarter of a million times.

With the current SNL season done for the summer, we’ll have to wait until next year to see if Baldwin returns as he previously said his impersonation of President Trump may not continue.

