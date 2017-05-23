Air Force Academy Graduation Information

May 23, 2017 7:28 PM

US AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s once again time to bid an Academy class good luck as they become commissioned officers in the United States Air Force.

As parents celebrate, the Academy has established some guidelines for the ceremony.

Traffic, Parking, and Access

The ceremony starts at Falcon Stadium promptly at 9:30 a.m. Once it starts, guests may not leave the stadium until the ceremony and the Thunderbirds demonstration is over, at approximately 1:15 p.m.

Guests can enter through the north gate, south gate, and Falcon Stadium gate starting at 7 a.m. Those with tickets should plan on arriving no later than 8:30 a.m. to park and get through increased security in time for the ceremony.

Graduating cadets listen to the US national anthem during a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy's Falcon Stadium June 2, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Parking will be located at the stadium, in lots 1, 2, and 5, with handicapped spots available at Lot 5. Guests will need a placard and to ask an attendant for access into the lot.

There are no elevators in the stadium, and handicapped seating is limited to a first-come, first-served basis.

A graduate reaches for loved ones afer a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium June 2, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (credit: Brendan Smilowski/AFP/Getty Images)

“Due to security restrictions in Falcon Stadium, all guests will pass through metal detectors, and may have purses or personal items searched,” the Academy said in a release.

It’s recommended drivers avoid I-25 north of Colorado Springs for most of the day Wednesday.

Staying Cool

Temperatures are expected to reach the upper 60s by the start of the ceremony, and into the 70s by the time it’s over around 1:15 p.m.

No backpacks, coolers, or large handbags will be allowed in. Clear, unopened water bottles and food that is displayed in a transparent one-gallon plastic bag can be taken in.

Cadets listen as US President Barack Obama speaks during a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium June 2, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colorado. (credit: Brendan Smilowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Diaper bags will be allowed in when a child is present, but leave the strollers at home. Concessions will be available throughout the stadium.

Taking In The Thunderbirds

The flyover at graduation will happen around 12:30 p.m., though that depends on the length of the ceremony. Expect the demonstration to wrap up around 1:15 p.m.

Cadets celebrate after taking their oath during a graduation ceremony at the US Air Force Academy’s Falcon Stadium June 2, 2016 in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
(credit: Brendan Smilowski/AFP/Getty Images)

Lots of people, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Marine General Joe Dunford will be watching the ceremony.

Law enforcement stresses that any driver caught stopping on I-25 to watch the flyover will face a ticket, or worse.

Don’t forget the camera, but be prepared to remove lenses for security inspection.

