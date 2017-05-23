‘No Excuses This Year’ For Broncos’ Gotsis

May 23, 2017 6:59 AM
Filed Under: Adam Gotsis, Denver Broncos

By Michael Spencer

Broncos defensive end Adam Gotsis joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Monday’s edition of Xfinity Monday Live at the ViewHouse Centennial.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Adam Gotsis is coming off a rookie season in which he battled through a torn ACL suffered during his senior season at Georgia Tech.

adam gotsis No Excuses This Year For Broncos Gotsis

Adam Gotsis (credit: CBS)

“It was a bit of a rollercoaster,” said Gotsis reflecting on his rookies season. “When you miss out on all of OTAs and half of training camp you’re behind the eight ball.”

Gotsis and the Broncos will begin OTAs on Tuesday.

“No excuses this year,” said Gotsis as he enters his second season in the NFL. “I’ve had a whole offseason. I feel great. I’m ready to get out there and play some football.”

Gotsis and the Broncos will start the 2017 season on Monday, Sept. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

