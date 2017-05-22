Dad Of Crash Victim Leaves Note Of Gratitude In Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — The father of a Michigan tourist killed by an out-of-control driver in Times Square has left a note at a community memorial to thank New Yorkers for their support.

Thomas Elsman on Saturday visited the site where 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was killed. He was accompanied by a reporter from Michigan television station WWMT.

Two memorials for the young woman who died in the #TimesSquareCrash. Her father leaves a moving note of thanks #1010WINS pic.twitter.com/NpQcVd09DK — Juliet Papa (@winsjuliet) May 22, 2017

His daughter had been visiting New York City with her mother and younger sister when she died Thursday.

Authorities say Richard Rojas steered his car onto a sidewalk and into pedestrians for three blocks before crashing.

Elsman left his note at a concrete block that has become a makeshift memorial, covered with people’s names along with candles, flowers and stuffed animals.

His note said there were “no words that can express our gratitude” for the support.

