Dad Of Crash Victim Leaves Note Of Gratitude In Times Square

May 22, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: New York, Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — The father of a Michigan tourist killed by an out-of-control driver in Times Square has left a note at a community memorial to thank New Yorkers for their support.

Thomas Elsman on Saturday visited the site where 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was killed. He was accompanied by a reporter from Michigan television station WWMT.

His daughter had been visiting New York City with her mother and younger sister when she died Thursday.

Authorities say Richard Rojas steered his car onto a sidewalk and into pedestrians for three blocks before crashing.

gettyimages 684507570 Dad Of Crash Victim Leaves Note Of Gratitude In Times Square

Firefighters walk past a wrecked car in the intersection of 45th and Broadway in Times Square, May 18, 2017 in New York City. According to reports there were multiple injuries and one fatality after the car plowed into a crowd of people. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Elsman left his note at a concrete block that has become a makeshift memorial, covered with people’s names along with candles, flowers and stuffed animals.

His note said there were “no words that can express our gratitude” for the support.

