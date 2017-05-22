Supreme Court To Decide Whether To Hear Gay Wedding Cake Case

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Supreme court is expected to decide on Monday whether to hear a case over a cake artist who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.
In 2015, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips’ refusal to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple could lead to discrimination.
Then last year, in April 2016, the Colorado Supreme Court said it would not hear the case.
Phillips argues the government cannot force him to communicate a message with which he fundamentally disagrees.
The couple requesting the cake was married in Massachusetts in 2012 but wanted the cake for a celebration in Colorado.