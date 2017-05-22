COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Supreme Court To Decide Whether To Hear Gay Wedding Cake Case

May 22, 2017 10:32 AM
Filed Under: Colorado Court of Appeals, Gay Wedding Cake, Jack Phillips, Lakewood, Masterpiece Cakeshop, Supreme Court, Wedding Cake

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – The U.S. Supreme court is expected to decide on Monday whether to hear a case over a cake artist who refused to bake a wedding cake for a same-sex couple.

In 2015, the Colorado Court of Appeals ruled Masterpiece Cakeshop owner Jack Phillips’ refusal to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple could lead to discrimination.

451204148 Supreme Court To Decide Whether To Hear Gay Wedding Cake Case

U.S. Supreme Court (credit: Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Then last year, in April 2016, the Colorado Supreme Court said it would not hear the case.

Phillips argues the government cannot force him to communicate a message with which he fundamentally disagrees.

jack phillips1 Supreme Court To Decide Whether To Hear Gay Wedding Cake Case

Jack Phillips at his shop (credit: CBS)

The couple requesting the cake was married in Massachusetts in 2012 but wanted the cake for a celebration in Colorado.

gay wedding cake Supreme Court To Decide Whether To Hear Gay Wedding Cake Case

(credit: CBS)

