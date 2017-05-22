Man Accused Of Snatching Purse Jumps Into River, Body Found Next Afternoon

May 22, 2017 9:47 PM
Filed Under: Lincoln Avenue, Purse Snatching, Steamboat Golf Club, Steamboat Springs, Yampa River

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Steamboat Springs found the body of a man who jumped into a river to get away from officers Sunday night.

The 22-year-old man was accused of trying to snatch a woman’s purse near Lincoln Avenue. Officers say he seemed drunk, so they called in paramedics. But when they got there, he allegedly took off running and jumped into the Yampa River.

steamboat purse snatcher 6map Man Accused Of Snatching Purse Jumps Into River, Body Found Next Afternoon

“A Steamboat Springs police officer attempted to rescue the male from the river and requested the male cooperate and exit the river due to the dangerous conditions. The male pushed away from the officer and moved himself back out into the river,” police said in a statement.

The body was found downriver near the Steamboat Golf Club Monday afternoon.

The man’s name hasn’t been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch