Man Accused Of Snatching Purse Jumps Into River, Body Found Next Afternoon

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Authorities in Steamboat Springs found the body of a man who jumped into a river to get away from officers Sunday night.
The 22-year-old man was accused of trying to snatch a woman’s purse near Lincoln Avenue. Officers say he seemed drunk, so they called in paramedics. But when they got there, he allegedly took off running and jumped into the Yampa River.
“A Steamboat Springs police officer attempted to rescue the male from the river and requested the male cooperate and exit the river due to the dangerous conditions. The male pushed away from the officer and moved himself back out into the river,” police said in a statement.
The body was found downriver near the Steamboat Golf Club Monday afternoon.
The man’s name hasn’t been released.