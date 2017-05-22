Teen Killed In Crash Remembered By Family & Friends

MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – Family and friends on Monday remembered a teenager killed in a crash in Black Forest.
Eighteen-year-old Samuel Laib died just two days before his high school graduation.
Laib was a senior at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument. His family says he wanted to become a professional body builder.
Troopers say the teen lost control of his car on Vollmer Road Saturday and crashed into several trees.
Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. It’s not believed drugs or alcohol were involved.
Laib was not wearing a seat belt.