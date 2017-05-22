Teen Killed In Crash Remembered By Family & Friends

May 22, 2017 6:29 PM
Filed Under: Black Forest, Lewis-Palmer High School, Monument, Samuel Laib, Vollmer Road

MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4) – Family and friends on Monday remembered a teenager killed in a crash in Black Forest.

Eighteen-year-old Samuel Laib died just two days before his high school graduation.

co black forest crash 6vo Teen Killed In Crash Remembered By Family & Friends

(credit: KKTV)

Laib was a senior at Lewis-Palmer High School in Monument. His family says he wanted to become a professional body builder.

Troopers say the teen lost control of his car on Vollmer Road Saturday and crashed into several trees.

co black forest crash 6678vo Teen Killed In Crash Remembered By Family & Friends

(credit: CBS)

Investigators believe speed was a factor in the crash. It’s not believed drugs or alcohol were involved.

Laib was not wearing a seat belt.

