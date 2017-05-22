Rain, Snow Cause Flooding In Already Saturated Neighborhoods

By Jennifer Brice

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– All the recent rain and snow has created a headache for many homeowners. With the ground saturated, water is flooding basements across the Front Range.

Several homes in the Firelight neighborhood of Highlands Ranch flooded when late Spring snow rapidly melted, pouring inside.

Aimee Laing says this is the fourth time she has dealt with a flooded basement.

“The water came in from the window well, ground up,” she says. “It started pouring in and came down the sheet rock and soaked up in the carpet.”

Lee Hadsock lives a few doors down. He says neighbors pitched in and helped out when his basement started flooding.

“They were doing a bucket brigade to pull water out of our basement window well and we had four to five inches of water.”

Hadsock says it very frustrating as a new homeowner that just moved in a few months ago.

“The drainage apparently was built insignificantly to be able to handle the volume of snow and rain,” he says.

Laing says she will now buy additional water pumps to put near her window wells, to accompany the sump pump she already has in the basement foundation.

“We found out a few other neighbors investing in a sensor pump systems so as soon as the water hits a certain level, it kicks on automatically,” she says. “So if we are not in town we don’t come home to an even worse situation.”

Neighbors are concerned with more rain in the forecast, more flooding could plague their homes.

