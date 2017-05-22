COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Rain, Snow Cause Flooding In Already Saturated Neighborhoods

May 22, 2017 4:48 PM
Filed Under: Firelight Neighborhood, Flooded Basements, Highlands Ranch

By Jennifer Brice

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4)– All the recent rain and snow has created a headache for many homeowners. With the ground saturated, water is flooding basements across the Front Range.

Several homes in the Firelight neighborhood of Highlands Ranch flooded when late Spring snow rapidly melted, pouring inside.

flooded basements 5vo frame 716 Rain, Snow Cause Flooding In Already Saturated Neighborhoods

(credit: CBS)

Aimee Laing says this is the fourth time she has dealt with a flooded basement.

“The water came in from the window well, ground up,” she says. “It started pouring in and came down the sheet rock and soaked up in the carpet.”

flooded basements 5vo frame 21 Rain, Snow Cause Flooding In Already Saturated Neighborhoods

(credit: CBS)

Lee Hadsock lives a few doors down. He says neighbors pitched in and helped out when his basement started flooding.

flooded basements brice 5pm frame 1464 Rain, Snow Cause Flooding In Already Saturated Neighborhoods

(credit: Lee Hadsock)

“They were doing a bucket brigade to pull water out of our basement window well and we had four to five inches of water.”

Hadsock says it very frustrating as a new homeowner that just moved in a few months ago.

flooded basements brice 5pm frame 4981 Rain, Snow Cause Flooding In Already Saturated Neighborhoods

(credit: Lee Hadsock)

“The drainage apparently was built insignificantly to be able to handle the volume of snow and rain,” he says.

flooded basements brice 5pm frame 2167 Rain, Snow Cause Flooding In Already Saturated Neighborhoods

(credit: CBS)

Laing says she will now buy additional water pumps to put near her window wells, to accompany the sump pump she already has in the basement foundation.

“We found out a few other neighbors investing in a sensor pump systems so as soon as the water hits a certain level, it kicks on automatically,” she says. “So if we are not in town we don’t come home to an even worse situation.”

flooded basements 5vo frame 164 Rain, Snow Cause Flooding In Already Saturated Neighborhoods

(credit: CBS)

Neighbors are concerned with more rain in the forecast, more flooding could plague their homes.

Jennifer Brice is a reporter with CBS4 focusing on crime and courts. Follow her on Facebook or on Twitter @CBS4Jenn.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch