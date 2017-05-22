COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Panhandlers Banned From Standing In Medians

May 22, 2017 4:26 PM
LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4)– Starting Monday it is illegal to stand in the medians of nine high-traffic intersections in Longmont.

The city installed signs on the medians to alert people to the new ordinance.

Police stress this doesn’t keep people from panhandling, only from staying off medians.

“It was just a big concern that people were going to fall off and get hit by a car. Most of the intersections are pretty heavily traveled and can be fairly high speed,” said Longmont Police Dept. spokesman Joel Post.

Penalties for violating the ordinance are up to 90 days in jail and a $500 fine. Police plan on issuing warnings before actually ticketing violators.

