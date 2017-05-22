Latest Forecast: One Storm Leaves, Another Quickly Arrives

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – The small storm system responsible for the rain in Denver Sunday night and very early Monday is quickly leaving Colorado. It’s being kicked out by the next system which was in eastern Montana on Monday morning. That system will race south during the day and reach Colorado Monday evening. As it approaches, rain should initially develop over the Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley areas by 3 p.m. Then rain will reach the Denver and Boulder areas after 4 p.m. Some of the rain could be briefly heavy through the evening. A few rumbles of thunder are also possible. But severe weather is not a concern.

The rain will largely end before midnight and will be followed by gradually clearing skies through Tuesday morning.

In the mountains, snow is likely by late Monday afternoon. The snow level will initially stay high (generally above 10,000 feet) and then lower to around 7,000 feet during the evening. Therefore the higher foothills should eventually see snow including the chance for an inch or two of accumulation. Meanwhile areas above 9,000 feet could see up to 6 inches of accumulation.

In terms of temperatures, highs in the metro area will be stuck in the lower and middle 60s again on Monday and Tuesday. Then a significant warm up will arrive on Wednesday with highs climbing into the upper 70s to around 80s. Somewhat cooler weather will arrive again Thursday and Friday with highs in the lower and middle 70s.

For the Memorial Day weekend, plan on a 20-30% chance for afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms Saturday, Sunday, and Monday with metro area highs in the 60s and lower 70s. A very typical forecast for Memorial Day weekend along the Front Range!

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.