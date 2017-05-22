Landslide Closes Road For More Than 1 Week

MONTEZUMA COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A landslide closed a road in Montezuma County and it will remain closed for more than a week because it’s not the only one.
The landslide left tons of dirt, rock, boulders and trees covering Taylor Mesa Road in Dolores. That’s southwest of Telluride.
The Forest Service said the road will remain shut down until at least June 2 because there are more landslides in the area that need to be cleaned up.
The Forest Service did not specify what triggered the landslide but it’s believed recent storms and snowmelt contributed.