Highway Gets Designation In Honor Of Fallen Blue Angels Pilot

May 22, 2017 11:59 AM
Filed Under: Blue Angels, CDOT, Colorado Department of Transportation, Durango, Jeff Kuss, La Plata County

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department Of Transportation on Monday honored a Blue Angels pilot who was killed a year ago when his plane crashed during a practice flight.

Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss died in Tennessee on June 2, 2016, while he was preparing for an air show. A military investigation determined the cause of the crash was pilot error.

Kuss served in Afghanistan and was a native of Durango. CDOT honored him by placing signs saying Captain Jeff Kuss Memorial Highway on Highway 3 near his hometown.

The Colorado legislature approved giving the highway the honorary name earlier this year.

Highway 3 is south of Durango and is approximately 2 miles long.

