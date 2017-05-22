Highway Gets Designation In Honor Of Fallen Blue Angels Pilot

DURANGO, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Department Of Transportation on Monday honored a Blue Angels pilot who was killed a year ago when his plane crashed during a practice flight.
Marine Capt. Jeff Kuss died in Tennessee on June 2, 2016, while he was preparing for an air show. A military investigation determined the cause of the crash was pilot error.
Kuss served in Afghanistan and was a native of Durango. CDOT honored him by placing signs saying Captain Jeff Kuss Memorial Highway on Highway 3 near his hometown.
The Colorado legislature approved giving the highway the honorary name earlier this year.
Highway 3 is south of Durango and is approximately 2 miles long.