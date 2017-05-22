COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

Jordan Peele’s ‘Get Out’ Follow-Up Set For 2019 Release

May 22, 2017 5:59 PM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Comedian turned filmmaker Jordan Peele is following up the remarkable success of “Get Out” with a provocative original thriller set for release in March 2019.

Universal Pictures announced the release date for Peele’s untitled film on Monday.

Peele’s buzzy directorial debut “Get Out” became a box office phenomenon this year grossing $229.6 million worldwide on a production budget of only $4.5 million.

Universal Pictures distributed “Get Out” and has since set a first look deal with Peele and his Monkeypaw Productions.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch