COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

See The Fray For Free At Red Rocks

May 22, 2017 3:35 PM
Filed Under: Red Rocks, The Fray

DENVER (CBS4)– Music lovers can get to see one of Colorado’s favorite hometown bands at Red Rocks this summer- for free!

The free concert is June 26 where The Fray will take the stage at Red Rocks, the world’s most iconic outdoor concert venue.

take note colorado 4 See The Fray For Free At Red Rocks

Isaac Slade of the Fray (credit: CBS)

The Fray will welcome an opening act that their fans will select.

Tickets will be available for free on the Red Rocks website beginning June 2.

5 See The Fray For Free At Red Rocks

(credit: CBS)

The concert is part of Southwest Airline‘s ongoing music initiative.

Fans can vote for their favorite opening act on Southwest’s website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

BIKE MS
Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch