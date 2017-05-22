See The Fray For Free At Red Rocks

DENVER (CBS4)– Music lovers can get to see one of Colorado’s favorite hometown bands at Red Rocks this summer- for free!
The free concert is June 26 where The Fray will take the stage at Red Rocks, the world’s most iconic outdoor concert venue.
The Fray will welcome an opening act that their fans will select.
Tickets will be available for free on the Red Rocks website beginning June 2.
The concert is part of Southwest Airline‘s ongoing music initiative.
Fans can vote for their favorite opening act on Southwest’s website.