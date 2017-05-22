Murder Suspects May Have Also Shot Dog In Head In Separate Crime

By Tom Mustin

DENVER (CBS4) – The recent murder of a Denver man may have been committed by the same suspects accused of shooting a dog in the face.

One of those suspects is still on the run.

Neighbors say home invaders killed a 28-year-old man in Denver on Spruce Street. Now, CBS4 has confirmed the same people are suspected in at least one other burglary and several other crimes.

All the crimes happened last Tuesday within minutes of each other.

“I’m hoping that they find them,” said Peggy Wortham.

Wortham is still on guard after the murder of her neighbor, Timothy Anderson, on Spruce Street.

“It’s very alarming. You wonder what’s going on in those people’s minds,” Wortham told CBS4’s Tom Mustin.

Police had been looking for Dmarco Blake, 17, and Zjiajnni Lacour, 15, in connection with Anderson’s death. Now authorities confirm the teens may have committed several other crimes that same day in the south metro area, including a Greenwood Village burglary in which a 12-year-old dog named Polo was shot trying to protect her home.

“I saw the puncture and I had never seen so much blood,” Polo’s owner told Mustin.

The dog’s owner didn’t want to be identified, but says he came home to a grisly scene. His back steps were covered in blood and Polo was seriously injured with a bullet wound to her face.

“Knocked out five of her teeth, broke her mandible, and took off part of her tongue,” the owner said.

Polo survived after several hours of surgery.

On Saturday, Lacour turned herself in to authorities. Blake is still at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

Wortham is hoping this violent suspect’s days on the run are numbered.

“I just hope he turns himself in so we can get this case resolved and closed and move on with our lives,” she said.

Blake is described as an 5-foot-7 African-American who weighs approximately 130 pounds.

Tom Mustin is CBS4’s Weekend Anchor. He has been with CBS4 since 2002, and is always looking for great story ideas. Connect with Tom on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @TomCBS4.