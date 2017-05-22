COMING UP: Don't miss Xfinity Monday Live, with special guest Broncos defensive lineman Adam Gotsis. Watch it on CBS4 at 6:30 p.m. or head to ViewHouse Centennial to see it live!

‘Alt-Right’ Leader Loses Gym Membership After Confrontation

May 22, 2017 11:56 AM
Filed Under: Alt-Right, Richard Spencer, White Supremacists

WASHINGTON (AP) – A leading figure in the “alt-right” movement had his gym membership revoked after a Georgetown University professor confronted him during a workout and called him a neo-Nazi.

Professor C. Christine Fair told The Associated Press on Monday that the Old Town Sport&Health club in Alexandria, Virginia, informed her that it terminated the membership of white nationalist Richard Spencer following last Wednesday’s confrontation.

The gym’s general manager didn’t immediately respond to a call for comment. Spencer told BuzzFeed the gym’s decision was unfair and said he wasn’t there to “do politics.”

White supremacist Richard Spencer (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Spencer popularized the term “alt-right” to describe a fringe movement that’s a loose mix of racist, anti-Semitic and anti-immigration views.

Fair said she would confront Spencer again even though she has received a slew of hateful message from internet trolls.

