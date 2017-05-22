1 Killed, 2 Injured In Stabbing

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – A man is dead after a stabbing at an Aurora apartment building.
The stabbing happened Sunday night at Cherry Grove East near East Ellsworth Avenue and South Sable Boulevard east of Interstate 225.
Police found the man bleeding. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
“Officers performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation until an ambulance arrived. The adult male was then transported emergent to a nearby hospital where despite all medical efforts to save his life, he succumbed to his injuries,” police said in a statement.
Police have arrested one suspect. They say he and the victim knew each other.
According to police, another man and a woman were found in the area suffering from stab wounds but are expected to recover.
No names have been released.
Additional Information From The Aurora Police Department
If anyone has information about this homicide they are asked to call Major Crimes Unit Agent C. Lampson at 303-739-6013.