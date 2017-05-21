Couple And 4-Year-Old Son Found Dead In Home

By Melissa Garcia

ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Police are investigating the deaths of a father, mother and their 4-year-old son at their home in Erie.

Police said that a family member called authorities to the home near the 1900 block of Gordon Court around 11:25 a.m. Saturday.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office identified the deceased as John Paul Ferrar, 48, Elizabeth Stacy Farrar, 40, and Ian Connor Farrar, 4.

While police were awaiting autopsies to release causes of death, Stan Garnett, Boulder County District Attorney, posted on social media that the office was investigating a murder-suicide involving a young child victim and gun violence.

Stacy, an actress and an engineer for Ball Aerospace, had just posted photos and words of excitement on Friday evening after the first day of shooting a short film that she wrote and was co-producing.

“Every time I saw her on screen, she kind of reminded me of Katherine Hepburn … everybody loved her,” said Tyler Cone, an actor cast in Stacy’s film.

On Saturday, the cast knew that something was very wrong.

“She was supposed to show up on Saturday, didn’t show up on set … and that’s not like Stacy. Stacy is very professional, she’s very solid,” Cone told CBS4’s Melissa Garcia.

Friends said that the couple, who had been married for nearly 18 years, had recently gone through a divorce.

After finishing her film, Stacy planned on moving to New Mexico to further pursue her acting career.

Film colleagues were sad and angry by her career having been cut short.

“Extremely angry,” Cone said. “That’s our first response is just, what a coward … her folks have not only lost her, but they also lost their grandson. And it’s just unspeakable.”

Mohammad Mohebi, a neighbor of the Farrar family, said that he had never seen any warning signs of violence, but that John Farrar in conversations seemed a bit off.

“I think he has a little problems with his mind,” Mohebi said, motioning his finger in a circle towards his head.

As investigators worked to piece together what led up to the deaths, loved ones were having a hard time processing the tragedy.

“We’re all going to miss her a lot,” Cone said.

Police were expecting autopsy results Monday from the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

