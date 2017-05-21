2 Colorado Planned Parenthood Clinics On Chopping Block

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) – Two Planned Parenthood clinics in Colorado will close as a result of Obamacare.
The locations in Parker and Longmont will shut down by the end of the summer.
Planned Parenthood says Obamacare has given more women access to the services they need and many women used to pay out-of-pocket for services at Planned Parenthood.
The services are now covered under the Affordable Care Act.
Many of its patients are on Medicaid, and Planned Parenthood says Medicaid reimburses “at a very low rate.”