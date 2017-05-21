Freeland Hits 1 Of Rockies’ 4 HRs In 6-4 Win Over Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) – Rookie pitcher Kyle Freeland hit one of Colorado’s four solo homers off Bronson Arroyo on Sunday, leading the Rockies to a 6-4 victory over the Cincinnati Reds.

The Rockies extended the best start in franchise history by taking two of three from slumping Cincinnati. They have the NL’s best record at 28-17.

Freeland (5-2) remained unbeaten on the road, giving up four runs – three earned – in 5 2/3 innings. Joey Votto and Scott Schebler homered off him in the sixth. The left-hander is 3-0 in five road starts.

Freeland also doubled and hit his first major league homer off Arroyo (3-4), connecting on a 71 mph pitch for a drive that carried over the wall in right field. Carlos Gonzalez, DJ LeMahieu and Pat Valaika also had solo shots off Arroyo, who has given up 15 homers – second-most in the NL.

Freeland was the fifth pitcher to homer off Arroyo during his career, joining Jaime Garcia, Travis Wood, current teammate Scott Feldman, and Dan Haren.

LeMahieu had four of Colorado’s 11 hits, including a double and an RBI single. Greg Holland allowed a walk in the ninth while remaining perfect in 19 save chances and extending his club record for consecutive saves to start a season.

Cincinnati has lost eight of nine, with none of its starters going more than 5 1/3 innings. The Reds’ rotation has given up 42 runs in 43 innings over that span. Overall, the Reds’ rotation has pitched the fewest innings in the NL and is last with a 5.93 ERA.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: Nolan Arenado failed to make a barehanded grab of Billy Hamilton’s soft grounder in the first inning, the ball deflecting off his hand and hitting him below the right eye. He was treated for a cut below the eye and stayed in the game. Arenado was the only regular third baseman in the majors who hadn’t committed an error yet this season.

Reds: SS Zack Cozart was out of the lineup with a sore right wrist. He’s expected back on Monday.

UP NEXT

Rockies: Manager Bud Black hadn’t yet named his starter for the opener of a four-game series in Philadelphia on Monday. The Phillies will go with Jerad Eickhoff (0-4).

Reds: Feldman (2-4) makes his seventh career start against the Indians as Ohio’s teams open their annual interleague series on Monday night. Josh Tomlin (2-5) starts for visiting Cleveland.

– By JOE KAY, AP Sports Writer

