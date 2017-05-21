Brent’s Place Celebrates Opening Of New Facility

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Brent’s Place on Saturday celebrated the opening of a new facility in Aurora.
Brent’s Place is a nonprofit organization in Colorado that provides a safe, clean environment for children with delicate immune systems.
When recovering from illnesses patients will be able to stay there in one or two bedroom apartments. There’s even an indoor play area. It’s a new home away from home for patients.
“Our goal every day is to make it a full and rich experience for the families that we serve. We know how difficult their journey is. We know that it starts when it’s very dark and scary for them … and we know that we can make it a whole and rich experience regardless of what the outcome might be,” said Donn Eley.
AutoNation celebrated the grand opening by donating a passenger van to Brent’s Place.
AutoNation has raised more than $200,000 over the years for the organization..
LINK: Brent’s Place