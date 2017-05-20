Rebuttal From The 420 Rally

The 420 Rally disagrees that it committed any substantial or intentional violations and will promptly appeal this finding, although we realize this “appeal” is to Happy Haynes, the same person who already wrote this letter. The next appeal above her will be to the courts.

We understand that the City political structure disagrees with our message, and is using this process as a pretext to silence the message. Every Civic Center event has similar features and none of these issues were identified in past years 420 events.

Anything identified in Haynes’ letter as a violation is of a hyper-technical nature, and no actual problems, permanent damage, nor injuries occurring from the Rally.

Some Specifics from our Initial Perusal:

• We followed all laws and permit conditions on sound and Haynes letter admits that

• Trash removal occurred within our specified time and we left the park cleaner than we received it

• Food vendors all individually certified that they had all proper licenses and no illness or other problems were reported in the 50,000 participants

• Security staffing was in compliance with the City’s requirements and we immediately opened another gate when the City asked us to

• Sidewalk blockage was minimal and caused primarily by City vehicles or Police

We close our rebuttal as the immortal Corky Gonzales closed his Open Letter to the Democrats in 1967. It is as pertinent to this time of Mayor Hancock’s administration as to the one it was initially penned, and captures the reason Miguel Lopez is no longer associated with the Democratic Party.

“You and your cohorts have been accomplices to the destruction of moral man in this society. I can only visualize that your goal is the complete emasculation of manhood, sterilization of human dignity, and, that you not only conscientiously; but purposely are creating a world of lackeys, political boot lickers and prostitutes.”