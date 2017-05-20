‘Man in Crisis’ Shoots Denver Police Officer

By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – A Denver police officer is recovering after he was shot by a reportedly suicidal man.

Police spent hours Saturday searching a home on South Quitman Street near Bates Avenue in Denver’s Harvey Park South neighborhood.

Neighbors went out Saturday to find an entire block taped off as police investigated a shooting involving one of their own officers in a driveway.

“This doesn’t surprise me,” said Olga Ollis, a neighbor. “I tell my kids, ‘This could happen in any neighborhood.'”

Family members said that the suspect, a 22-year-old man who lives at the home, had been on the phone with his girlfriend who was worried and called police.

Officers arrived around 4:30 a.m. to find the man armed.

According to police, officers tried to talk him down and diffuse the situation with non-lethal force. When that did not work, the suspect allegedly fired his gun, shooting an officer in the leg.

Officers fired back, shooting the suspect.

A family member said that the suspect had been suffering from minor depression for the last couple years, but that the shooting was completely out-of-character.

First responders rushed the officer and the suspect to the hospital where they both underwent surgery.

“I’m glad the officer is okay. And this guy, I hope he gets some help,” Ollis said.

The officer was listed in serious but stable condition.

The suspect was listed in critical but stable condition. His identity had not been released.

Police said that it was too soon to say what charges the suspect may face, due to his medical status.

Melissa Garcia has been reporting for CBS4 News since March 2014. Find her bio here, follow her on Twitter @MelissaGarciaTV, or send your story idea to mkgarcia@cbs.com.