Two Injured In Gunfire Between Police And Despondent Man

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – A police officer and a man are both in the hospital this morning after an exchange of gunfire in a southwest Denver neighborhood.

A Denver Police Department spokesperson said officers responded to the 2800 block of S. Quitman around 4:30 a.m. Saturday for a call of a person in crisis. A man told police dispatchers he was feeling suicidal.

Officers learned the man was armed during negotiations with him.

At some point, “less-lethal means” were used in an attempt to end the situation. Less-lethal forms of equipment include rubber bullets and bean bags fired from shotguns.

The armed man responded by firing his weapon at officers. One DPD officer was struck in the leg.

Police returned fire and hit the suspect.

DPD’s spokesperson says the officer was taken to Denver Health Medical Center where he underwent surgery. His condition has not been specified.

The suspect was taken to Swedish Medical Center for surgery. He is said to be in critical but stable condition.

There were reportedly other people inside the S. Quitman residence at the time of the shootings, but there are no other injuries resulting from the incident.

Investigators are awaiting a search warrant to gather further evidence.