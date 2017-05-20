Latest Forecast: The Sun Returns Just In Time For Weekend

By Dave Aguilera

DENVER (CBS4) – As our moisture packed storm system pulls away from the Central Rockies an area of high pressure is forming over the west coast for the weekend. This will keep Colorado in a north-northwest flow. Initially, giving our state a gradual warm up from Friday.

The Flood Advisory for the Cache La Poudre river near Greeley has been cancelled. It crested near Greeley late Friday night. The Flood Advisory for the South Platte is still in place for high water through Sunday morning. That advisory stretches from Greeley through Morgan and Logan counties.

The front range and I-25 corridor will be in the sunshine for most of Saturday. The back-end of last weeks storm will keep the extreme north-east corner of the state shrouded in clouds and light rain for most of Saturday.

We will be caught between the moving storm and western high pressure through Tuesday this will keep our temperatures in Denver near 60 or low 60s and also, bring in moisture for afternoon thunderstorms starting on Sunday.

By the middle of the week ahead a warming and drying trend will begin to form over the Mile High City with a return to sunny skies and seventies by then.

Meteorologist Dave Aguilera is a Colorado native and has been forecasting weather in the Rocky Mountain region for over 25 years! Connect with Dave on Facebook and on Twitter @DaveAgCBS.