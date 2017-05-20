DU Pioneers Destroy Notre Dame To Advance To Lacrosse Final Four

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (CBS4) – The last four times the University of Denver lacrosse team has played Notre Dame the Pioneers won the final shot of the game either in overtime or at the buzzer. That was not the case on Saturday.

The teams played in the NCAA quarterfinals. Notre Dame scored first, but it was all DU after that.

Freshman Ethan Walker scored a hat trick and the Pioneers had an 8-1 lead at halftime. And the pioneers did not let up.

Sophomore Austin French had also had four goals.

The Pioneers scored 11 straight goals. It helped that Trevor Baptiste won 18 straight faceoffs and added a late goal as well.

DU won 16-4 to advance to the Final Four.

The Pioneers piled on the points, but were especially proud of holding Notre Dame to just four goals.

“The defense had a lot to prove. I felt like they kept getting the short end of the stick when people were talking about our team,” Baptiste said.

The Pioneers will play the winner of eighth-seeded Albany and top-seeded Maryland in Boston on Sunday.

