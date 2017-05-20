Rockies Can’t Hold Lead, Fall To Reds 12-8

CINCINNATI (AP) – The Reds pulled off their biggest comeback in a year to finally end their pesky losing streak.

Scott Schebler’s homer completed Cincinnati’s comeback from a five-run deficit on Saturday, and the Reds ended a seven-game losing streak – their longest in a year – with a 12-8 victory over the Colorado Rockies.

Cincinnati’s losing streak was its longest since it dropped 11 straight last May. Also, the Reds hadn’t overcome a five-run deficit to win a game since last May 28.

“It was kind of crazy,” said Schebler, who struck out twice earlier in the game. “I had a terrible first three at-bats, but one of the beauties of this game is one at-bat can change your day. We changed the momentum.”

Colorado rookie Antonio Senzatela was in line for an NL-leading seventh win before the Rockies’ bullpen let the big lead slip away. Senzatela had a bases-loaded single during a six-run fifth inning that put the Rockies ahead 8-3.

“Today was a rare occurrence,” Rockies manager Bud Black said of the bullpen’s meltdown. “This hasn’t happened.”

Devin Mesoraco hit a solo homer to start the Reds’ sixth against Chad Qualls, who faced only four batters. Schebler’s three-run shot off Mike Dunn (2-1) finished a six-run rally.

Asher Wojciechowski, who was called up before the game to help the Reds’ overworked bullpen, gave up one hit in 3 2/3 innings for his first major league win. He was in the Marlins’ minor league system last year and wasn’t sure where he’d end up.

“Couldn’t have asked for anything better,” Wojciechowski said. “To be home for almost a month without a job and to have this day happen, I’m on cloud nine.”

Tim Adleman added to Cincinnati’s stretch of inadequate starts, giving up six runs in 4 2/3 innings. No Reds starter has gone more than 5 1/3 innings in the last eight games. The rotation’s ERA is 8.60 during that span.

Senzatela gave up four runs and a career-high four walks in only five innings, throwing 105 pitches. His six wins are second to the Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw for most in the NL.

“It was a learning experience for me,” Senzatela said. “I didn’t have a really good fastball.”

REDS MAKE A MOVE

Wojciechowski (pronounced WOE-joe-howski) was called up from Triple-A Louisville pregame and became the 11th rookie pitcher to appear in a game for the Reds this season. Catcher Stuart Turner went on the 10-day DL with a strained hamstring.

MESORACO BACK

Mesoraco was behind the plate for the Reds for the first time in six days. He’s been limited by a sore hamstring. He had a solo homer and RBI single.

STATS

The Rockies scored eight runs in the sixth inning during a 12-6 win on Friday night, and then six runs in the fifth inning on Saturday. It’s the first time the Reds have allowed six or more runs in an inning during consecutive games since 2010 at San Francisco. … Billy Hamilton walked twice and bunted for a single. He’s reached safely in a career-best 20 consecutive games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: SS Trevor Story got through his first rehab game without problem. He homered, singled and ran the bases without issue. He’ll play a few more games on his assignment. Story went on the DL on May 11 with a strained left shoulder.

Reds: LH Tony Cingrani threw 20 pitches in the bullpen without problem. He’s been on the DL since April 21 with a strained right oblique. He’s expected to go on a rehab assignment after a few more bullpen sessions.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LH Kyle Freeland (4-2) has the third-best mark in the majors for inducing ground balls. He’s 2-0 in four starts on the road with a 2.42 ERA. The Rockies have won all four of those starts.

Reds: Bronson Arroyo (3-3) makes his 274th start with the Reds, tying Joe Nuxhall for seventh in club history. Arroyo is 5-4 career against the Rockies with a 5.00 ERA.

– By JOE KAY, AP Sports Writer

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)