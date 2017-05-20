It’s A Real Important Time Keep Children Away From Rivers & Streams

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – With the snow melting away rivers threaten to rise to dangerous levels in Northern Colorado.

The CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab found minor street flooding Friday and it’s expected to get worse. The concern is it will push rivers and streams over the banks.

People are still digging out in places like Estes Park that saw more than three feet of snow.

“We didn’t expect this much snow to come down,” Elk Lodge Stables owner Ivan smith said.

In Greeley, high water threatens to crest river banks. Standing water already covers some roads, and crews are warning drivers. They’ve placed signs along streets and set out barricades in case they’re needed to close portions of 71st Avenue, south of the Cache la Poudre River. Overflow could cause minor flooding and seep into basements.

Officials urge drivers not to try to cross flooded roads.

Some trails and bike paths are already closed as mountain towns deal with winter conditions.

“It’s a unique situation for us to have to close the roads on the east side of the park,” Kyle Patterson with Rocky Mountain National Park said.

The National Weather Service warns parents not to let their children play near rivers because of high water danger.