Colorado Historic Preservation Champions Honored

May 20, 2017 3:17 PM
DENVER (CBS4) – Some champions of historic preservation were honored Thursday night at the Seawell Ballroom in Denver.

Colorado Preservation Inc. held its annual Dana Crawford and State Honor Awards.

CBS4’s Tom Mustin had the privilege of emceeing the event. His daughter Hayley also attended.

The event honors individuals and organizations who have made a significant contribution in preserving Colorado’s historic buildings.

Among the honorees this year were former Bent County Commissioner Bill Long and attorney John Moye.

