Denver’s 4/20 Festival Goes Up In Smoke At Civic Center Park For 3 Years

DENVER (CBS4) – The annual Denver 4/20 rally will not happen for at least the next three years at Civic Center Park after Denver Parks and Recreation announced violations.

“Trash management, public safety and security along with other relevant event impacts were reviewed for compliance,” Denver Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

The organizers of the event have been fined nearly $12,000 for this year’s event after trash was left all over the park.

“After a thorough review of the event, substantial violations of city requirements were found”, said Happy Haynes, Executive Director of Denver Parks and Recreation. “We will continue to ensure that events in our parks are safe, compliant and of high quality, and we remain focused on protecting Denver’s parks and facilities which are valuable assets to our city and our residents.”

Additional Information From Denver Parks and Recreation

Events held in Denver Parks are subject to compliance with permit requirements, as well as, the DPR Public Event Policy to safeguard the community and Denver’s parks and open spaces. The permit holder has the right to appeal within 15-days of the notice.