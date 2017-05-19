‘Thick, Wet Snow’ Knocks Down Hundreds Of Tree Limbs

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) – Heavy, wet snow from this week’s unusual late spring storm has snapped tree limbs all across Boulder County.

On Thursday night in Longmont a CBS4 crew found hundreds of limbs with leaves that are well past bloom ripped off of trees and lying all over roads and sidewalks.

Every tree on Longmont resident Jan Rassmussen’s property suffered damage.

“I heard a big crash, and our dogs were inside and they just kind of went ballistic. And I opened up the blinds and found all this,” said Rassmussen.

“It’s been pretty thick, wet snow.”

Although crews from the Colorado Department of Transportation were working to keep the roads clear, the snow still caused problems for some drivers. CBS4 spotted two different crashes in which cars spun out or off the road. No one was hurt in either incident.

CBS4 also found some flooding in parts of Boulder County. One homeowner whose yard looked like a pond said he hasn’t seen this much moisture since the flooding in 2013.