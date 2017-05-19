Army Veteran Attacked, Service Dog Stolen

NEW YORK (CBS4) – An Army veteran needs help finding his stolen service dog.

Robert Lebron was attacked from behind while he was walking 8-month-old Mala in the Bronx. When it happened, the attacker’s accomplice grabbed the dog’s leash and took off.

“I didn’t want to fight. I didn’t know if they had weapons or they have anything. I just didn’t want me and my dog getting hurt,” Lebron said.

Thankfully Lebron wasn’t hurt in the attack, but he’s desperate to get Mala back.

“What she gives me I can’t get from someone else. Not a therapist. Or a family member, my friend. It’s unconditional love.”

Lebron was an Army Ranger, and after September 11th he served the country with honor and pride in Afghanistan. Now he’s pleading for Mala’s safe return.

“If you could find it in your heart to see my dog, and you see something say something, because I need her and she needs me.”