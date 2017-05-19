Police Search For 2 Suspects In Homicide

May 19, 2017 9:34 PM
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have released the names and pictures of two people wanted for first-degree murder in a homicide that happened earlier this week.

homicide Police Search For 2 Suspects In Homicide

(credit: CBS)

The crime took place in Denver’s Hampden South neighborhood, not far from East Hampden Avenue and South Tamarac Drive. When police arrived, they found Timothy Anderson, 27, dead.

homicide investigation 2 Police Search For 2 Suspects In Homicide

(credit: CBS)

Police released the pictures of Dmarco Jaquise Blake, 17, and Zjiahnni Tarralle Lacour, 15, both names as suspects in the murder.

dmarco jaquise blake Police Search For 2 Suspects In Homicide

Dmarco Jaquise Blake (credit: Denver Police)

zjiahnni tarrelle lacour Police Search For 2 Suspects In Homicide

Zjiahnni Tarrelle Lacour (credit: Denver Police)

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.

