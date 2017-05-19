Police Search For 2 Suspects In Homicide

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have released the names and pictures of two people wanted for first-degree murder in a homicide that happened earlier this week.

The crime took place in Denver’s Hampden South neighborhood, not far from East Hampden Avenue and South Tamarac Drive. When police arrived, they found Timothy Anderson, 27, dead.

Police released the pictures of Dmarco Jaquise Blake, 17, and Zjiahnni Tarralle Lacour, 15, both names as suspects in the murder.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or recognizes the suspects is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.