MAY STORM: Storm Still Producing Snow In Some Areas ... Traffic | School Closings | Watch Latest Forecast

Snowstorm Brings Out The Big Guns: National Guard SUSVs At The Ready

May 19, 2017 8:18 AM
Filed Under: Colorado National Guard, Firestone, Spring Snowstorm, SUSV, Weld County

FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado National Guard has deployed SUSVs across the state in preparation for possible emergency snow rescues.

RELATED: Powerful May Storm Still Producing Snow In Some Areas, Moves Out Friday Night

An SUSV is a vehicle that has similarities to a tank. It is made of fiberglass and wood, making it light enough to travel atop feet of snow, where typical emergency vehicles cannot.

susv 1 Snowstorm Brings Out The Big Guns: National Guard SUSVs At The Ready

(credit: CBS)

Two of the Guard’s SUSVs were brought to Firestone in Weld County on Thursday. If drivers become stranded and conditions at the scene of the emergency are too difficult to navigate with normal emergency vehicles, the Guard’s snow response teams will be called in to help out.

The SUSV teams were also dispatched to Larimer County and Douglas County along Colorado’s Front Range. It’s unusual that would be needed at this time of year, but members of the Guard say they’re ready regardless of the calendar date.

susv 2 Snowstorm Brings Out The Big Guns: National Guard SUSVs At The Ready

(credit: CBS)

“Our motto is ‘Always ready,’ so we always try and stand forward and be ready to help. The sooner you get there, the sooner you can render that aid,” said Colorado National Guard Chief Warrant Officer Jeffrey Ortz.

The SUSVs can fit 11 passengers inside the cabs and they are ready with blankets, water and heat if a crew is called out to work overnight.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch