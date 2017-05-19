Rocky Mountain National Park Roads Closed ‘Until Further Notice’

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Roads on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park remain closed “until further notice” due to heavy snow.
“Due to heavy snow, all roads on the east side of the park are closed to vehicles until further notice,” the park posted to Facebook Friday morning.
The roads were closed Thursday as snow fell in the area, measuring up to 31 inches in the Estes Park area.
Included in the closures are Highways 34 and 35, from the Fall River and Beaver Meadows entrances, respectively, as well as Wild Basin Road.
Roads on the west side of the park remain open, though, with the exception of Trail Ridge Road up to the Alpine Visitor Center.
If you’re heading to the area, to check conditions and road status in the park, call 970-586-1222.
