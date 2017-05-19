Rocky Mountain National Park Roads Closed ‘Until Further Notice’

May 19, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: National Parks, Rocky Mountain National Park

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Roads on the east side of Rocky Mountain National Park remain closed “until further notice” due to heavy snow.

“Due to heavy snow, all roads on the east side of the park are closed to vehicles until further notice,” the park posted to Facebook Friday morning.

The roads were closed Thursday as snow fell in the area, measuring up to 31 inches in the Estes Park area.

Included in the closures are Highways 34 and 35, from the Fall River and Beaver Meadows entrances, respectively, as well as Wild Basin Road.

Roads on the west side of the park remain open, though, with the exception of Trail Ridge Road up to the Alpine Visitor Center.

If you’re heading to the area, to check conditions and road status in the park, call 970-586-1222.

RELATED: Rain, Snow Hit Colorado On May 18

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL
CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch