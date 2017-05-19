Snowstorm Causes Downed Trees, Power Outages

May 19, 2017 5:15 PM
Filed Under: Estes Park, Rocky Mountain National Park, Snowstorm

By Dillon Thomas

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4)– Hundreds of residents in the Town of Estes Park continued to be without power and internet/cable after a late Spring snowstorm moved through Colorado.

estes park snow 5pkg frame 210 Snowstorm Causes Downed Trees, Power Outages

(credit: CBS)

Rocky Mountain National Park measured nearly 40 inches of snow, all accumulated in less than 48 hours.

estes park snow 5pkg frame 34 Snowstorm Causes Downed Trees, Power Outages

Snow in Estes Park (credit: CBS)

“These can always sneak in, these late spring snow storms are common,” said Kate Rusch, spokeswoman for the Town of Estes Park.

estes park snow 5pkg frame 1356 Snowstorm Causes Downed Trees, Power Outages

(credit: CBS)

Rusch said more than 40 different areas throughout the town lost power. Most downed power lines were caused by ice and downed trees. Most power outages had been repaired by Friday afternoon.

estes park snow 5pkg frame 1255 Snowstorm Causes Downed Trees, Power Outages

Crews work to restore power in Estes Park (credit: CBS)

A barn, built in the late 1800s, was claimed in the storm. The barn, part of Elk Horn Stables, collapsed due to the heavy snowpack.

“We didn’t expect this much snow to come down,” said Ivan Smith, owner of the property. “[The barn] has been through the flood of ‘76, and the flood of ‘82. Then, [the flood] of 2013. And, now this.”

estes park snow 5pkg frame 759 Snowstorm Causes Downed Trees, Power Outages

(credit: CBS)

Fortunately, for staff, nobody was hurt when the barn collapsed. However, thousands of dollars of hay was destroyed.

estes park snow 5pkg frame 997 Snowstorm Causes Downed Trees, Power Outages

(credit: CBS)

At nearby Rocky Mountain National Park, tourists were left to snowshoe their way in.

estes park snow 5pkg frame 1684 Snowstorm Causes Downed Trees, Power Outages

(credit: CBS)

“It is a unique situation, for us to have to close the roads on the east side of the park,” said Kyle Patterson, spokeswoman for Rocky Mountain National Park.

Patterson said the storm mostly left snowpack on the east side of the Continental Divide. Rangers were not able to access the west side, to understand what roads looked like on the other side of the park.

estes park snow 5pkg frame 1815 Snowstorm Causes Downed Trees, Power Outages

(credit: CBS)

Until rangers were able to assess the snowpack in higher elevations of the park, the roads in were blocked by law enforcement.

Patterson encouraged anyone attending the park after the storm to use caution.
“They are going to be facing winter conditions, if they venture out into the back country,” Patterson said.

estes park snow 5pkg frame 1932 Snowstorm Causes Downed Trees, Power Outages

(credit: CBS)

Patterson said, following roads being cleared, the park’s biggest concern would be the heightened chance of avalanches.

On Thursday, most of the east side of the park was closed because of snow. Some of those roads reopened on Friday.

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Denver

Coming Up Tonight On CBS4!
AMAZING RACE CASTING CALL

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch