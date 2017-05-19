Kenny Loggins One Of 3 Great Headliners At Upcoming ‘Sailin’ Concert

May 19, 2017 2:15 PM
Filed Under: Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre, Greenwood Village, Sailin' on the Green

DENVER (CBS4) – One of three headliners of a special concert that’s coming to Denver next month was spotted in Denver this week.

The concert is at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre on June 24 and it’s titled Sailin’ on the Green. It features Christopher Cross, Peter Cetera and Kenny Loggins, all with The Colorado Symphony.

gettyimages 612908516 Kenny Loggins One Of 3 Great Headliners At Upcoming Sailin Concert

Kenny Loggins (credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Loggins made a surprise visit to patients at Denver Health Medical Center on Saturday.

The singer-songwriter has had a long, successful career with a number of hits, including songs like “Footloose” and “Danger Zone.” He has 12 platinum albums and a pair of Grammys.

Sailin’ on the Green starts at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24, and is presented by 99.5 The Mountain.

